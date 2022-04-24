Luis Sinisterra scored a 96th minute winner as Feyenoord defeated Utrecht 2-1.
With Guus Til and Jens Toornstra both out, Arne Slot decided to start with both Cyriel Dessers and Bryan Linssen up front.
Feyenoord had the better of possession in the first half but chances were few and far between. Orkun Kokcu went close with a deflected effort, while Reiss Nelson was denied by Fabian de Keijzer.
Three minutes into the second half, Feyenoord had the lead with Mike van der Hoorn heading the ball past his own goalkeeper.
Feyenoord failed to build on their lead and in the 64th minute, Sander van de Streek tapped in a Othman Boussaid cross to make it 1-1.
The hosts were dealt a blow with Marcos Senesi going off injured and its unclear whether he will be back in time for the clash with Marseille in midweek. Dessers then thought he had given Feyenoord the lead but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.
Utrecht were also dealt an injury blow with defender Tommy St. Jago leaving on a stretcher after suffering what looks like another serious injury.
There was seven minutes added on at the end and in the 96th minute, Sinisterra found the net to seal a victory for Feyenoord.
The win means Feyenoord remains in control of third spot while Utrecht is 7th.