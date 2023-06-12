Feyenoord has announced the signing of 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United on loan.
Newcastle United announced the signing of Minteh from Danish side Odense BK for €7 million on Monday but also confirmed that he would be immediately loaned to Feyenoord.
The youngster will join up with the Feyenoord first team for pre-season and could come up against Newcastle if the two sides are drawn in the same Champions League group.
Minteh told the Feyenoord website, “I am looking forward to playing for the reigning champions. It is an honor to wear the Feyenoord shirt. I am grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to improve as a footballer. I am sure that Feyenoord will help me achieve my goals – just as I am convinced that I can in turn help Feyenoord in its sporting ambitions.”
Minteh made 17 appearances for Odense BK, scoring four times and adding six assists.
Feyenoord also announced on Monday that Intef Tsoungui has joined the club from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Belgian defender is expected to be loaned out in the coming weeks with Dordrecht a reported destination.