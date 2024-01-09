According to 1908nl, Feyenoord is hoping to loan winger Bryan Gil from Tottenham Hotspur this month.
Feyenoord are looking for another attacker this month with Javairo Dilrosun linked with a move away. Yankuba Minteh and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are also on international duty.
The reliable 1908.nl is now reporting that Feyenoord has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur to loan Bryan Gil. The move for the Spaniard is said to be difficult but not impossible.
Fiorentina are also interested in the 22-year-old attacker, who has only made eight appearances this season in the Premier League.