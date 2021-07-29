Feyenoord overcame a scare to book their place in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. Guus Til netted a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over FC Drita.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the 0-0 draw in Kosovo last week, Arne Slot made one change with Alireza Jahanbakhsh coming in for Naoufal Bannis.
Orkun Kokcu hit the bar early on before Til opened the scoring in the seventh minute. The midfielder headed in a corner.
Feyenoord were off to a quick start but in the 12th minute, they found themselves level. Marko Simonovski got ahead of Leroy Fer to fire in from close range. Four minutes later, Drita were ahead as Astrit Fazliu capitalised on an error from Fer before beating Justin Bijlow and tapping the ball into an empty net.
Feyenoord struggled to react but the equaliser finally came in the 67th minute as Til rose to head in a Marcos Senesi cross.
Drita almost regained their lead shortly afterwards but it was Feyenoord who got the winning goal. Til reacted well to net on the rebound from a free-kick.
Feyenoord go through and they will face Swiss side Luzern in the next round.