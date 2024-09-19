Feyenoord suffered a 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at De Kuip in their opening Champions League tie.
After PSV’s loss in Turin, Feyenoord were the next side to enter the new format of the Champions League. Brian Priske started Antoni Milano began in the wing and Hwang In-Beom in midfield.
The game was five minutes old before Leverkusen were ahead with Ramin Zerrouki losing the ball to Florian Wirtz, who took the ball to the edge of the box before firing past Timon Wellenreuther.
Jeremie Frimpong then turned provider for the visitors as the Dutchman crossed for Alex Grimaldo to make it 2-0. The winger then set up Wirtz to get the third.
Feyenoord had no answer and before the break, it was already 4-0 with Wellenreuther working a header into his own net.
Priske reacted at the break by brining in Gijs Smal for Zerrouki and that helped stem the goals but Feyenoord could not find a way back into the game.
A tough lesson for Feyenoord, who take on Girona next in the competition.