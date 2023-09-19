Feyenoord got off to a good start in the Champions League after they defeated 9-man Celtic in De Kuip.
With Santiago Gimenez suspended and Ayase Ueda injured, Feyenoord went into the clash without a striker. Yankuba Minteh began through the middle.
The first half was even but it was Calvin Stengs who broke the deadlock just before the break with a curling free kick that beat Joe Hart in the Celtic goal.
In the second half, Feyenoord looked for another goal and they were awarded a penalty when Gustaf Lagerbielke was judged to have brought down Igor Paixao. It earned the Celtic defender his second yellow card but Paixao saw his spot kick saved by Hart.
Celtic were reduced to nine men when Odin Holm went high on Mats Wieffer and he was shown a straight red card. Feyenoord took advantage of the two-man advantage as Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it 2-0 with a fierce strike from close range. Just before that, Lutsharel Geertruida had a goal ruled out for offside.
Feyenoord eased to victory with a third for Ondrej Lingr ruled out by the offside flag just before the end.
Feyenoord goes top of the group with Lazio and Atletico Madrid drawing the other game in the group. Next up for Feyenoord is an away tie in Spain.