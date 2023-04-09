Feyenoord will remain eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after they defeated RKC Waalwijk 5-1 in De Kuip.
With Ajax and PSV Eindhoven both winning this weekend, Feyenoord were looking to remain in complete control at the top of the Eredivisie with a victory.
Feyenoord took until the 29th minute to open the scoring as Yassin Oukili diverted a Mats Wieffer cross into his own net. That opened the floodgates, as Igor Paixao netted from close range to make it 2-0 before Quilindschy Hartman added a third with a cross that found the net.
Eight minutes into the second half, Paixao found the far corner with a lovely strike to add the fourth. Santiago Gimenez then got himself on the scoresheet on the hour as he calmly slotted the ball past Etiënne Vaessen.
The final goal of the game was scored by RKC as Julen Lobete pulled back a consolation for the visitors.
Feyenoord are closing in on the title and with six games left to go, they remain in full control. RKC are 10th.