Feyenoord are top of the Eredivisie after round one thanks to a 5-2 win at Vitesse Arnhem.
Jacob Rasmussen, Quinten Timber, Sebastian Szymanski, Dilrosun and Danilo all made their first league starts for Feyenoord in Arnhem. Dilrosun came the closest early on but his strike hit the post.
Patrik Wålemark also hit the crossbar for the visitors before Vitesse Arnhem took the lead as Million Manhoef shot the ball from inside of the box into the net via the inside of the post.
A starring role for Szymanski then ensured Feyenoord turned the game around before the break. The midfielder set up Walemark to equalise with a raking through ball. A free-kick from the Pole was then headed into the net by Danilo.
Nikolai Baden Frederiksen leveled the scores ten minutes into the second half with a strike that was initially given as offisde but a goal was given after VAR had a look.
However, Feyenoord then ran rampant with Dilrosun restoring Feyenoord’s lead with a stunning strike into the top corner. Danilo then robbed Jeroen Houwen of the ball and slotted it into the empty net to make it 4-2. Lutsharel Geertruida then quickly added a fifth.
There could have been further goals before the end but Oussama Idrissi could not mark his Feyenoord debut with a goal, while at the other end, Mohamed Sankoh failed in a one-on-one situation with Justin Bijlow.
An excellent start to the season for Feyenoord, while Vitesse has plenty of work to do.