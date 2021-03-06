Feyenoord proved too strong for VVV-Venlo on Saturday afternoon as they eased to a 6-0 victory in De Kuip.
Feyenoord were without Justin Bijlow again, with Nick Marsman starting in goal, while Lutsharel Geertruida replaced the injured Bart Nieuwkoop. VVV were without Giorgos Giakoumakis.
After 14 minutes, Luis Sinisterra capitalised on some poor defending to snatch the ball and set up Jens Toornstra for a simple finish. Five minutes later, Feyenoord doubled their lead with Geertruida heading in a corner.
On the half-hour mark, Orkun Kokcu played Bryan Linssen through on goal and the forward easily made it 3-0.
After an hour, Toornstra added the fourth from close range and ten minutes later, Steven Berghuis got himself on the scoresheet with a curled effort.
Eric Botteghin then completed the scoring late on with a header to make it 6-0 at the full-time whistle.
Feyenoord move above Vitesse Arnhem into fourth, while VVV are 15th.
Is this the start of a strong finish? Dream on. One good score vs a bad team will not solve Feyenoord’s problems.