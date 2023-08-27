Feyenoord booked their first win of the season with a 6-1 hammering of newly promoted Almere City.
Feyenoord had not won any of their three official games to begin the campaign but were ahead early on as Santiago Gimenez netted from a Quinten Timber pass.
The game was then delayed for around an hour due to a thunderstorm overhead but the players insisted on continuing. When the game restarted, Feyenoord netted their second with Calvin Stengs playing in Igor Paixao and the Brazilian found the net with a controlled finish.
In the 18th minute, Lutsharel Geertruida added a third and the writing was on the wall for the visitors. However, Almere City managed to get to the break without conceding again and they should have pulled one back through Robinet, who somehow fired wide with the goal gaping.
In the fiftieth minute, Mats Wieffer added a fourth with a lovely volley and Gimenez then scored a penalty for the 5th.
Arne Slot handed a debut to 19-year-old midfielder Gjivai Zechiël, while Almere City did pull one back when Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp found the bottom corner for his first Eredivisie goal.
Deep into stoppage time, Timber capped a good performance with Feyenoord’s 6th goal.
Feyenoord moves onto five points while Almere City are on zero.