Feyenoord have sealed their second summer signing with a deal agreed with FC Twente for midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki.
Feyenoord pushed to sign Zerrouki in January but could not make the deal happen. However, they have moved to make sure the midfielder arrives this summer.
Both Feyenoord and Twente has announced that a deal has been agreed that will see Zerrouki depart Enschede for De Kuip. The Algerian will sign a multi-year contract with Feyenoord with the fee not yet revealed.
The 24-year-old spent time in the Ajax academy before joining Twente in 2016. He has made 100 appearances for Twente, scoring four times.
With the arrival of Zerrouki and Thomas van den Belt, Feyenoord are bolstering their midfield ahead of next season. Zerroui may be the replacement for Orkun Kokcu, who is expected to depart.