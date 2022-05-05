Feyenoord will face AS Roma in the Europa Conference League final after they drew 0-0 with Olympique Marseille. Feyenoord progresses 3-2 on aggregate.
After the 3-2 win in Rotterdam last week, Feyenoord were looking to book their place in a European final for the first time in 20 years.
Olympique Marseille were frustrated by Feyenoord in the early stages and their night took a turn for the worse after half an hour when star player Dmitri Payet had to be replaced. After that, Feyenoord had chances but Guus Til and Cyriel Dessers had efforts blocked.
Valentin Rongier should have given Marseille the lead early in the second half but from close range he could only shoot straight at Ofir Marciano. At the other end, Gernot Trauner shot the ball over the bar from a corner.
Marseille pushed for a late winner but they could not find a way through a Feyenoord wall. The Dutch side defended brilliantly and even though they couldn’t threaten the hosts, Feyenoord held on for a draw.
Feyenoord now progresses to the final, where they will face AS Roma. The clash takes place in Tirana on the 25th of May.