Feyenoord won 1-0 at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday and can now turn their attentions to the KNVB Cup final next weekend.
Yankuba Minteh was denied an early goal for Feyenoord before David Hancko took advantage of some static defending to make it 1-0 after 18 minutes.
Arne Slot’s side then got chances to double the lead before the break but they did not take them and Fortuna Sittard barely offered a threat at the other end.
After an hour, Fortuna Sittard got a big chance to equalise but Dimitrios Siovas hammered the ball wildly over the bar. At the other end, VAR ruled out a goal by Igor Paixao.
Before the end, Lutsharel Geertruida and Luka Ivanusec did miss good chances to kill the game but in the end it didn’t matter as one goal was enough.
Feyenoord are going to finish second in the league and can now focus on the KNVB Cup final against NEC Nijmegen next weekend. Fortuna Sittard is 11th.