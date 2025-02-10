Feyenoord have sacked head coach Brian Priske despite the win over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend.
Priske stepped into the Feyenoord hot seat in the summer following the departure of Arne Slot to Liverpool. However, it has been a disappointing appointment by the Rotterdammers.
They may have secured a spot in the Champions League playoffs but they are only fifth in the Eredivisie and twelve points off the top. Performances have been lacklustre and the board have now decided on a change.
The timing is curious with Feyenoord set to face AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. Pascal Bosschaart has stepped in as interim head coach.