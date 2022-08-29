Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of left-back Fredrik Bjørkan on loan from Hertha Berlin with an option to make it permanent.
With Tyrell Malacia departing for Manchester United, Feyenoord have been keen to strengthen the left-back position, Marcos López has already arrived, but Feyenoord have also added another option.
Fredrik Bjørkan joins on an initial loan but Feyenoord can sign the Norwegian on a permanent deal if he impresses.
The 24-year-old swapped Bodo/Glimt for Hertha Berlin last year but he only made 10 appearances in the Bundesliga. He has six caps for the Norwegian national team.