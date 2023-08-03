Feyenoord has announced the signing of striker Ayase Ueda from Cercle Brugge for a club record fee, while Santiago Gimenez has extended his contract.
Feyenoord has paid around €10 million for Ueda, making the Japanese international the most expensive incoming in the club’s history. The forward has signed a five-year deal.
Speaking to the club website, Ueda said, “I wanted to go to Feyenoord because I want to play in the Champions League and because Shinji Ono and Riy Miyaichi also played for Feyenoord. I am in a position where you have to score goals, so I always try to think about how I can score.”
Ueda scored 22 times in the Belgian Pro League last season and the 24-year-old is the replacement for Danilo, who left for Rangers.
Feyenoord also confirmed that Santiago Gimenez had extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2027.
The Mexican was linked with a move to Benfica earlier in the day but it appears he will be remaining in Rotterdam for at least another year.
Gimenez joined Feyenoord last summer and scored 15 times in the Eredivisie, while adding six assists.
The 22-year-old told the Feyenoord website, “I am grateful to Feyenoord for the confidence that this contract extension expresses. The club helped me in every possible way to make sure my adjustment went well when I came to Rotterdam. Thanks to the help of the trainers and my fellow players, I had a great first season. With supporters who always give me an incredible amount of energy. With that, I am really living my dream at the moment and I am more than looking forward to the coming season and our new challenges.”