Feyenoord will face Olympique Marseille in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League after a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Thursday. Feyenoord progresses 5-3 on aggregate.
Arne Slot decided to start with Cyriel Dessers over Bryan Linssen as Feyenoord looked to improve on the 2-2 draw last week in Rotterdam.
After only two minutes, Feyenoord had the lead and it was Dessers who got the goal after taking advantage of some poor defending. Dessers got through on goal and finished well past Ales Mandous.
The hosts then took control of possession and in the 14th minute, a bad pass from Orkun Kokcu was pounced on by Ibrahim Toure, who then finished past Ofir Marciano.
Before the break, Feyenoord had two good chances to regain their lead with Dessers having a shot saved, while Riess Nelson couldn’t find the target.
Ten minutes into the second half, Jens Toornstra went down with an ankle injury and had to be replaced by Patrick Walemark. Four minutes after the substitution, Dessers punished a huge mistake from Mandous to fire Feyenoord back in front.
In the 78th minute, Feyenoord sealed the victory with Luis Sinisterra finishing off a good move to make it 3-1. Before the end, Taras Kacharaba brought down Kokcu and was shown a red card.
Feyenoord will now face Marseille for a place in the final against either Leicester City or AS Roma.