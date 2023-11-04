Feyenoord were not at their best on Saturday evening but they saw off 10-man RKC Waalwijk 2-1.
Feyenoord were looking to bounce back from their defeat to Twente last week and they created some early chances through Santiago Gimenez and Quilindschy Hartman, without scoring.
In the 25th minute, the hosts took the lead as Denilho Cleonise raced into the box before firing low past Justin Bijlow. The lead only lasted ten minutes before Quinten Timber scored an excellent equaliser with the help of the inside of the post.
Feyenoord was then awarded a penalty before the break but Gimenez attempted a panenka which went over the bar. The challenge on the striker by Shawn Adewoye earned the RKC defender a red card.
With the extra man, Feyenoord pushed for the lead in the second half and in the 64th minute, Bart Nieuwkoop struck powerfully past goalkeeper Mark Spenkelink to make it 2-1.
Feyenoord then remained in full control and saw out the game to seal the three points. They climb to second in the table and can prepare for a trip to Rome for their clash with Lazio on Tuesday. RKC sits 14th.