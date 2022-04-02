Feyenoord remains in control of third place in the Eredivisie after a difficult 2-0 win over Willem II.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Willem II were hoping to frustrate the hosts and they managed to keep the score at 0-0 in the first half despite plenty of chances for the hosts. Cyriel Dessers, Reiss Nelson and Guus Til were among those unable to take the opportunities.
Willem II had goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther to thank for the score remaining goalless but he was finally beaten in the 67th minute as Luis Sinisterra fired in the opening goal.
Freek Heerkans was unable to net a late and rare chance for Willem II and in stoppage time, Bryan Linssen punished a mistake from Wessel Dammers to seal the 2-0 win.
Feyenoord are now three points clear of fourth placed AZ Alkmaar, while Willem II is 15th.