According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traoré.
The 23-year-old joined Wolves initially on loan from Metz before making it permanent in 2023 for €11 million. He has made a total of 38 appearances for Wolves.
According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord bas made contact with Wolves to sign the controller. The report doesn’t mention whether it is on loan or permanently.
Traore has one cap for the Mali national team.