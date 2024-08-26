Feyenoord set their sights on ... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are interested in signing Wolverhampton ...

Gimenez says no to Nottingham ... According to reports in Mexico and RTV Rijnmond, Santiago Gimenez ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Rotterdam... The third round of the Eredivisie concluded on Sunday with ...

Eredivisie Round-up: PSV put s... Week three of the Eredivisie got underway on Saturday with ...

Napoli set their sights on Sch... Napoli are set to make a move to sign PSV ...

Twente sign NEC full-back FC Twente has confirmed the signing of NEC Nijmegen defender ...

Lopez departs Feyenoord for Co... FC Copenhagen has signed Feyenoord full-back Marcos Lopez on a ...