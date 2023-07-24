According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are set to sign Calvin Stengs from OGC Nice on a four-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Royal Antwerp and after winning the Belgian league title, Stengs was linked with a permanent move to the club.
However, Feyenoord have now hijacked the deal and Stengs will return to the Eredivisie as soon as he completes a medical. The seven-time Netherlands international will sign a deal until 2027 with Feyenoord paying around €6-7 million.
The winger, who can also play as a 10, came through the AZ Alkmaar academy and made 78 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring 15 times and adding 17 assists. He joined OGC Nice in 2021 but struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1, partly due to injuries.
Last season, Stengs showed glimmers of his best while on loan in Belgium, providing three goals and nine assists for Royal Antwerp.
Stengs will be hoping a return to the Eredivisie will boost his chances of a Netherlands recall.