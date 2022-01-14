According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord is closing in on their first two January signings.
Feyenoord have been looking for a new midfielder and with a move for Riechedly Bazoer stalling, it seems that American talent Cole Bassett will give Arne Slot more options in the middle.
The 20-year-old will be signed on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal from Colorado Rapids with Feyenoord also having the option to make it permanent. VI reports that Bassett will land in Rotterdam on Wednesday to complete the deal.
Bassett is an American international, who has made 75 appearances for Colorado, scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists.
Feyenoord are also set to sign BK Hacken winger Patrik Walemark, who will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal in Rotterdam. The 20-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Swedish side, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.