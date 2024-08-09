According to Voetbal International, Wolves defender Hugo Bueno is on his way to Feyenoord on loan.
Feyenoord were keen to add another new left-back this summer with Quilindschy Hartman out long term with an injury. They had signed Gijs Smal from Twente and have now set to bring in Bueno.
According to Voetbal International, the 21-year-old Spaniard will join Feyenoord on loan for the season.
Bueno has been with Wolves since 2019 and has made 42 appearances in the Premier League so far.