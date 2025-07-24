It was one in and one out for Feyenoord on Thursday as David Hancko departed but a new striker arrived.
Hancko seemed to be on his way to Saudi Arabia last week but the move broke down at the last moment. Atletico Madrid then swooped and the centre-back has now signed a five-year deal in Spain.
The 27-year-old joined Feyenoord in 2022 and he has made 140 appearances for the club. The fee is undisclosed.
After the departure was announced, Feyenoord quickly confirmed the signing of Benfica striker Casper Tengstedt. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal.
Tengstedt scored four times in 35 appearances for Benfica since joining them in 2022. He spent last season on loan with Hellas Verona, scoring seven times.
The Dane will now compete with Ayase Ueda for the starting role up front in Rotterdam.