Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Igor Paixão from Coritiba.
The 22-year-old has signed a deal until 2027 with Feyenoord and will be the successor to Luis Sinisterra, who joined Leeds United earlier in the summer.
Paixão told the club’s official website, “It’s a big dream come true for me to play for a big European club like Feyenoord. I’ve worked hard to be where I am now and I’m ready to help the team, both on and off the field. I hope I can contribute to the group with my way of playing.”
The winger has made 86 appearances for Coritiba, scoring 19 goals and adding 13 assists.