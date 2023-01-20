Feyenoord has announced a deal to sign Groningen defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
Feyenoord has been looking for a new defender this month to provide cover and on Friday they have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Groningen for Kasanwirjo.
The 20-year-old will finalise his move by signing a deal until the summer of 2027 once the final formalities have been ironed out.
Kasanwirjo came through the Ajax academy before joining Groningen in the summer of 2021. He went on to make 52 appearances for the club.
The Netherlands U21 international is a centre-back, but can also play as a right-back or in midfield.