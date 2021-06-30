Feyenoord have confirmed the signing of Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord have been looking for a new back-up goalkeeper after Nick Marsman decided to leave the club to join Inter Miami.
Marciano was available on a free transfer after leaving Scottish side Hibernian, and he signs a two-year deal in Rotterdam.
The 31-year-old told the Feyenoord website, “This is such a big club. I’m looking forward to showing myself here and I want to be important for Feyenoord. And I can’t wait to greet the supporters in a full stadium.”
Marciano is the third signing of the summer for Feyenoord after Guus Til and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen.
Im huge ajax & holland national team from israel.marciano is the opening gk of israel national for years,was very good in scotland.he isnt good as bijlow though,and in israel the people are worried for marciano place as israel national opening gk -if he wont be opening gk in his club.another thing-everybody knows that feyenoord fans dont like jews-thats why marciano signing with that club was a suprise to many.
Wishing Ofir the absolute best, Happy to have him here in NL.