Feyenoord has announced the signing of San Jose Earthquakes left-back Marcos Lopez.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old has been linked with Feyenoord for some time but the deal has finally been completed with Lopez signing a deal until the summer of 2026.
Lopez told the Feyenoord website, “Great to be able to play for this beautiful club and city in Europe. This is a big step in my career and an opportunity that I want to grab with both hands. With the help of the people within the club and the support of the fanatical, loyal supporters, I believe that I will soon feel at home here.”
The Peruvian international has been with San Jose Earthquakes since 2019 and he has made 74 appearances for the club. Lopez will be available to make his debut for Feyenoord as soon as he is granted his work permit.