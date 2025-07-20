Feyenoord has officially confirmed the signing of winger Gonçalo Borges on a deal until the summer of 2029.
Feyenoord held their open day at De Kuip on Sunday and, as per tradition, all their new signings stepped off a helicopter. One of those was a surprise as Borges stepped off and onto the pitch.
Feyenoord had been working on the deal but it wasn’t until then that it was officially confirmed. Borges has signed a four-year deal with Feyenoord paying an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old can play on either wing, giving Robin van Persie an extra option. He still currently has Igor Paixao but he is being heavily linked with a move to Olympique Marseille.
Borges scored twice and gave nine assists in 88 matches for Porto.