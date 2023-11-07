Feyenoord’s chances of progressing in the Champions League took a blow as they lost 1-0 to Lazio in Rome.
Feyenoord defeated the Italians 3-1 in Rotterdam two weeks ago and were looking to take a big step to the knockout rounds.
Arne Slot was a dealt a blow when Bart Nieuwkoop had to be stretchered off and Gernot Trauner came on. The first big chance of the game fell to Feyenoord but Santiago Gimenez could not beat Lazio stopper Ivan Provedel.
Igor Paixão then put a good chance wide of goal before Lazio took the lead in first half stoppage time. Ciro Immobile beat the Feyenoord defence and finished past Justin Bijlow.
Feyenoord went looking for the equaliser in the second half but the closest they came was a big chance for Ayase Ueda in stoppage time, which was wasted.
Feyenoord slips to third in the group and one point behind Lazio. Next up for Feyenoord is a now must-win game against Atletico Madrid on the 28th of November.