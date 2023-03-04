Oussama Idrissi netted in the final minutes as Feyenoord defeated Groningen 1-0 in De Kuip.
The league leaders struggled with creativity in the first half and Michael Verrips was barely troubled in the first half.
Early in the second half, Groningen was reduced to ten men with Isak Määttä getting a second yellow card for a tussle with Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Despite only having ten men, Ricardo Pepi nearly gave Groningen the lead but his shot went wide.
Feyenoord pushed forward but they didn’t break the deadlock until the 88th minute. Oussama Idrissi’s cross evaded everyone and dropped into the net.
Ezequiel Bullaude, who had hit the bar earlier in the game, also had the ball in the net in stoppage time, but it was ruled out for offside.
Feyenoord moves clear again at the top of the table, while Groningen remains 17th.