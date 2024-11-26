Feyenoord came back from 3-0 down to earn a 3-3 draw at Manchester City in the Champions League.
Manchester City went into the game on a five-game losing streak so Feyenoord were hopeful of causing a shock.
Timon Wellenreuther had to be at his best to keep out early efforts from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Just as Feyenoord were sensing a goalless first half, a penalty was awarded for an alleged foul by Quinten Timber on Haaland. The striker made no mistake to make it 1-0.
Within ten minutes of the second half, it seemed that Feyenoord were on course for a heavy defeat with Ilkay Gündogan and Haaland netting to make it 3-0.
However, a poor backpass from Josko Gvardiol presented Anis Hadj Moussa a clear run on goal and he made no mistake to make it 3-1. Brian Priske then brought on the fit again Santiago Gimenez and within minutes the Mexican striker made it 3-2.
Manchester City’s defence capitulated and Igor Paixao was left free from a long ball forward, he took the ball past Ederson before crossing for David Hancko to head in a stunning equaliser with just minutes remaining.
Feyenoord then held on through 6 minutes of added time to claim a precious point on the road. It could be crucial as Feyenoord look to make it to the next round of the competition.