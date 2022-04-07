Feyenoord was held to a frustrating 3-3 draw by Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final clash.
Feyenoord got off to the perfect start in De Kuip with Luis Sinisterra netting the opening goal after only ten minutes. The Colombian found the short corner after a quick breakaway.
The hosts were dominant with Orkun Kokcu hitting the crossbar, before Tyrell Malacia shot just wide. Sinisterra was also close to a second but was denied by goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.
Out of nowhere, Slavia Prague equalised in the 40th minute with Peter Olayinka firing past Ofir Marciano at the second attempt. The goal infuriated Feyenoord with Yira Sor attempting to touch the ball from an offside position before it went in. Because there was no VAR, the goal stood and at the break, Feyenoord assistant Marino Pusic was shown a red card after a scuffle.
Guus Til fired a good chance wide early in the second half before Slavia Prague stunned De Kuip in the 67th minute. Sor tapped in from close range to put the visitors ahead.
Marcos Senesi equalised seven minutes after chesting in a cross from substitute Cyriel Dessers and then Kokcu put Feyenoord ahead in the 86th minute. The midfielder’s free-kick found the net.
That seemed to be the winning goal but in the final seconds, Ibrahim Traoré worked the ball into the net after some poor goalkeeping and Slavia went home with a draw.
Feyenoord now travels to the Czech Republic next week needing to win if they are to reach the semi-finals.