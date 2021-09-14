Feyenoord got their Europa Conference League group stage campaign started with a 0-0 draw with Maccabi Haifa in Israel.
New Feyenoor signing Cyriel Dessers began on the bench as Bryan Linssen started up front in Israel. Linssen got the first chance but he could just not reach a Jens Toornstra cross.
Maccabi Haifa took the initiative and only the crossbar prevented former ADO Den Haag and Groningen midfielder Tjarron Chery from opening the scoring.
Linssen had Feyenoord’s best chance of the second half, but he could not find the target before being replaced by Dessers.
The game ended goalless and Feyenoord take a point. Next up for the Rotterdam side is a home clash with Slavia Prague.