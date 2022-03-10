Feyenoord took a big step towards the Europa Conference League quarter-finals as they defeated FK Partizan 5-2 in Serbia.
Feyenoord went into the game on the back of two poor results and they fell behind after 13 minutes with Bibras Natcho netting after good work from Dutchman Queensy Menig.
However, seven minutes later, Jens Toornstra, in for the suspended Guus Til, scored the equaliser after a nice combination with Luis Sinisterra. Cyril Dessers thought he had put Feyenoord in front before the break but his goal was disallowed for offside.
Partizan regained their lead at the start of the second half with Nemanja Jovic putting the hosts back in front. Again, Feyenoord hit back quickly with Dessers firing in after more good work by Sinisterra.
In the 64th minute, Lutsharel Geertruida gave Feyenoord the lead with a lovely strike from outside the box. Sinisterra then added a fourth with another strike from outside the box.
Dessers then set up Toornstra to tap in a fifth for Feyenoord, who have one foot in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The second leg takes place in Rotterdam next week.