Feyenoord have sealed a spot in the UEFA Conference League after a 2-0 victory over Utrecht on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It was an emotional day for Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat, who was taking charge of the club for the final time. It is also set to be his final game as a head coach in club football, although Advocaat has tried to retire before.
The clash was a controversial one too as it was due to be played on Saturday, but due to the Eurovision song contest, the game in De Kuip was moved to Sunday. This annoyed Utrecht and they appealed, but a court ruled in favour of the change.
Feyenoord made a bright start and in the 25th minute, Luis Sinisterra fired the hosts in front. The goal brought out the emotion in Advocaat, who wiped away tears on the bench.
Before the break, Leroy Fer went in hard on Sander van de Streek and to the surprise of many, referee Dennis Higler decided only to produce a yellow card.
Utrecht came out stronger in the second half and Gyrano Kerk almost equalised, but Justin Bijlow made an incredible stop to deny the forward. Adrián Dalmau also put a good chance wide.
Three minutes before the end, Bryan Linssen added a second for Feyenoord to seal the European spot for the Rotterdam side. They will enter the UEFA Conference League next season.
However, it will be under the leadership of Arne Slot as Advocaat bows out with a victory.