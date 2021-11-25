Feyenoord has sealed the top spot in their Europa Conference League group after earning a last minute 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague.
Feyenoord were behind after only 12 minutes with Peter Olayinka giving the hosts an early lead after a mix-up in the visitors defence. Arne Slot was then forced into an early change with Bryan Linssen unable to continue and Cyril Dessers came on.
Dessers fired Feyenoord level in the 31st minute, but that joy turned to shock soon afterwards when Guus Til was shown a red card for a push on Nicolae Stanciu.
With the extra-man, Slavia went looking for the lead and it eventually came in the 66th minute as Ofir Marciano made a mess of a strike from distance and Jan Kuchta scored.
Lutsharel Geertruida had an effort cleared off the line as Feyenoord did not give up and in the 93rd minute, Dessers headed in a late equaliser.
The point means Feyenoord seal top spot in the group with one game left to play.
I am an Ajax fan and fan of the NL national team, but am also happy to see when our other teams do well in Europa League or Europa Conf League competitions. The state of Dutch football is in good shape and looks to be getting even better!