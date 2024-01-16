Antoni Milambo has signed a new contract with Feyenoord until the summer of 2027.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Milambo became the youngest-ever debutante for Feyenoord in 2021 when he featured at age 16 years and 131 days. This season he officially made the step up to the first-team and he has made three appearances in the Eredivisie.
Feyenoord have moved to tie down the talented 18-year-old, who has now signed a new deal until the summer of 2027.
Milambo told the club website, “This contract extension, the way the club is working with me and my development: all this gives me extra confirmation that I am here in the right place to further develop myself.”