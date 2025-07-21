Feyenoord will face Fenerbahce in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After finishing third in the Eredivisie last season, Feyenoord must see off two sides to reach the Champions League.
First up will be Turkish side Fenerbahce, which will be a special draw for Robin van Persie, who played for the Istanbul-based club. They are coached by Jose Mourinho and finished second in the Super Lig last season.
The first leg is set for the 5th or 6th of August with the return a week later.
The draw for the Europa League also took place with Utrecht involved. If they defeat Sherrif Tiraspol then they will take on the loser between Viktoria Plzen and Servette FC. Should Utrecht lose to Sherrif then they would drop into the Conference League.
In the Conference League, AZ Alkmaar will take on Ilves Tampere and if they win, Dungannon Swifts or FC Vaduz lie in wait.