Feyenoord drew AS Roma in the Europa League playoff round on Monday afternoon.
After finishing third in their Champions League group, Feyenoord dropped into the Europa League where they would be drawn against a side that finished second in their group.
Inevitably, Feyenoord was drawn against AS Roma, who defeated the Rotterdammers in the quarter-finals of this competition last year. Roma also triumphed the year before when the two sides met in the Conference League final.
Feyenoord will now be looking for revenge when they take on Jose Mourinho’s side again. Rick Karsdorp is also a familiar face in the Roma squad.
The matches will be played on February 15 and 22nd.