Feyenoord came out on top in the Rotterdam derby as they defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 in De Kuip.
Feyenoord went into the game without top scorer Santiago Gimenez, while Sparta were missing Tobias Lauritsen. Ayase Ueda started up top for Feyenoord and Koki Saito played in the centre of the visitor’s attack.
Feyenoord dominated the first half but they only managed to register one shot on target. Sparta defended well and Nick Olij was barely troubled.
Yankuba Minteh broke the spell for Feyenoord in the second half as he was brought down in the box, leading to a penalty. David Hancko took it and made it 1-0 from the spot.
Five minutes later, Lutsharel Geertruida doubled the lead from a Luka Ivanusec cross and that was enough for Feyenoord. Mats Wieffer did have the ball in the net again but it was ruled out by VAR.
The win keeps Feyenoord in control of second spot while Sparta Rotterdam are 10th.