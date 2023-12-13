Feyenoord has topped their UEFA Youth League group after they came back from 2-0 down to defeat Celtic in Glasgow.
Feyenoord were guaranteed a top two spot in the group but they needed a win to give themselves a chance of coming top and gaining passage to the last 16.
That looked unlikely when goals from Lewis Dobbie and Daniel Kelly made it 2-0 after 34 minutes. Robin van Persie intervened and made a triple change before the break with Mike Kleijn, Rainey Breinburg and Givairo Read all coming on.
Feyenoord pushed in the second half with Shaqueel van Persie going close twice before Aymen Sliti made it 2-1 with twenty minutes to go.
Feyenoord then hit the post while Celtic had a third goal disallowed for offside. Celtic seemed they were going to hold on but in the 90th minute, Thijs Kraaijeveld equalised. Then in the 96th minute, Nesto Groen sealed the comeback.
Feyenoord then had to wait and see what happened in the Atletico Madrid v Lazio clash and because the Italian side won 1-0, the Rotterdammers topped the group.
Feyenoord now get a bye to the last 16 of the tournament.