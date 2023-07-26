Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Calvin Stengs from OGC Nice on a four-year deal.
Earlier this week it became clear that Feyenoord had sealed an agreement to sign the former AZ Alkmaar winger, but the move was not official until Wednesday lunchtime.
Stengs has signed a contract until 2027 with Feyenoord paying OGC Nice around €6 million for the 24-year-old.
In Rotterdam, Stengs is reunited with former AZ boss Arne Slot and he told the Feyenoord website, “It feels good to wear the Feyenoord shirt. There are many exciting challenges to look forward to here. In addition, I am already very familiar with the way of playing under Arne Slot, which will help me to adapt faster.
“I’m also really looking forward to playing in De Kuip. It always gave me a special feeling when I walked into this stadium. As a Feyenoord player, that will only be even more special from now on.”
Stengs was loaned to Royal Antwerp last season and helped the club win the Belgian title. He could have returned to Belgium permanently but chose Feyenoord instead.
The seven-time Netherlands international can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder.