Feyenoord have risen to third in the Eredivisie with a 4-1 win over Groningen on Wednesday.
- Follow football-oranje on X
After only ten minutes, Feyenoord had the lead with Anis Hadj Moussa finding the bottom corner. Just after the half hour mark, Igor Paixao doubled the lead with a fierce strike.
Jorg Schreuders pulled one back for Groningen with a tap-in before Feyenoord striker Julián Carranza had an effort ruled out for offside.
Groningen sensed an opportunity and they dominated the start of the second half and Feyenoord became nervy. Those nerves eventually went in the 82nd minute when Paixao made it 3-1.
In injury time, Ibrahim Osman sealed the win and Feyenoord now climbs above Utrecht into third while Groningen is 8th.