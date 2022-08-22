Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of centre-back David Hancko from Sparta Prague on a four-year deal.
The 24-year-old arrives in Rotterdam to replace Marcos Senesi, who departed the club for Bournemouth.
Feyenoord was locked in tough negotiations with Sparta Prague but they eventually got their man for an undisclosed fee. The Slovakian international has signed a deal until the summer of 2026.
Hancko told the club website, “The interest has been going on for a while, so I’m glad the clubs got out and it feels good to be here. I am convinced that this is the right time for me to take this step. I’ve been in the whole preparation and first matches with Sparta Prague, so I’m fit and I’m looking forward to joining soon. I hope to be able to help the team with my qualities as much as possible, it’s up to me to show that on the field.”
Hancko joined Sparta Prague from Fiorentina in 2019 and he made 102 appearances for the Czech side.