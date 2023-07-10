Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of PEC Zwolle defender Thomas Beelen on a four-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old was followed by PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar but Feyenoord announced at the weekend that they had struck a deal with PEC Zwolle.
Feyenoord has now officially confirmed his signing on a four-year deal with the fee said to be around the €2.7million mark, according to De Telegraaf.
Beelen made his debut for PEC Zwolle during the 2020/21 season and was a key player last season as they gained promotion to the Eredivisie.
He is the fifth summer signing for Feyenoord after Thomas van den Belt, Ramiz Zerrouki, Timon Wellenreuther and Yankuba Minteh.