Feyenoord’s Champions League campaign ended with a late 2-1 loss to Celtic.
Feyenoord had no chance of progressing from the group and their place in the Europa League was already sealed heading into the game at Celtic Park.
Arne Slot’s side were sloppy from the start but they did have the ball in the net through Santiago Gimenez. However, the offside flag denied the Rotterdammers.
Celtic were then awarded a spot kick for a foul by Ramiz Zerrouki and Luis Palma made it 1-0. Just before the break, Feyenoord had the chance to equalise but Lutsharel Geertruida shot wide after a fine move.
Feyenoord struggled to create chances but ten minutes from the end, Yankuba Minteh hammered the ball past Joe Hart to make it 1-1.
Feyenoord pushed for the winner but the goal came at the other end as Gustaf Lagerbielke was able to head in at the far post.
A disappointing end to a disappointing campaign in the Champions League for Feyenoord and they will await the Europa League draw.