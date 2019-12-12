Feyenoord are out of the Europa League after a 3-2 defeat at Porto.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord headed to Portugal with a small chance of still reaching the knockout rounds. They needed to win at Porto and hope that Rangers defeated Young Boys.
After 14 minutes, Feyenoord found themselves behind as Nick Marsman let a Luis Diaz strike squirm past him. Two minutes later, it was 2-0 with Tyrell Malacia putting the ball into his own net.
Feyenoord made it 2-1 in the 19th minute through an Eric Botteghin. That goal gave the Rotterdammers hope and Sam Larsson equalised from a Malacia cross.
Porto eventually regained the lead in the 33rd minute when chaos in the Feyenoord box led to Francisco Soares slotting into the net.
The second half was a lot less entertaining but Feyenoord had chances to equalise, which Luis Sinisterra and Luciano Narsingh could not take.
The game finished 3-2 and despite a battling performance, Feyenoord are now out of Europe.
All the teams are not like before. Feyenoord do what they could but i don’t think they level up the first two goals.