FIFA has rejected the KNVB’s request to move the ending of this summer’s transfer window from the 31st of August to the 1st of September.
Most top leagues will see their transfer window slam shut on the 1st of September, but for Dutch clubs it will be open a day less due to an error from the KNVB.
The Dutch football federation did not realise that most top leagues had chosen the 1st of September and their plea to FIFA to change it has gone on deaf ears.
This will anger a number of clubs who will not be able to sign any replacements should one of their players depart on the 1st of September.
A KNVB statement read, “As previously communicated, there was little chance that the request would be honored, because the FIFA regulations prescribe that no more changes can be made when the transfer window is open. Other associations have made a similar request to the KNVB and they have all received a rejection.”