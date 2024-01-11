Ajax have recalled midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim from his loan at Excelsior.
Ajax is short on midfielder due to Branco van den Boomen, Silvano Vos and Sivert Mannsverk all being injured. An ambitious move for Jordan Henderson is being worked on, but the club have decided to bring Fitz-Jim back.
Excelsior did not want to lose the midfielder but Ajax eventually reached an agreement with the Rotterdam side.
The 20-year-old made 12 appearances for Excelsior this season and he heads back to Ajax looking to make a mark in John van ‘t Schip’s side.
Excelsior has moved to bring Kenzo Goudmijn back to the club on loan from AZ Alkmaar as a replacement.